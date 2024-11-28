As the cricket formats are getting shorter, fans are witnessing some innovative shots from batters to score as many runs as possible in fewer deliveries. The same is the case in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024, where there are just 60 legal deliveries available for scoring. But former West Indies star all-rounder Kieron Pollard shocked the spectators with his innovative batting as he tried to go behind stumps for wider deliveries and hit it out of the ground for maximum. Sadly, the former Mumbai Indian match-winner missed the slower one, yet his attempt went viral. Check out the video below. RCB New Addition Phil Salt Shines in for Team Abu Dhabi, Kid Keeps Aside Handset Admiring Mega Hit During Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 (Watch Viral Video).

Unorthodox Batting by Keiron Pollard During Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024

Have you ever seen a batter standing behind the stumps⁉️😳 Kieron Pollard using the crease in a pretty unusual way! 😅#ADT10onFanCode pic.twitter.com/ZqobBcZd79 — FanCode (@FanCode) November 27, 2024

