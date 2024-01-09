After the ODI series, Australia Women seal series victory even in T20Is as they win the 3rd T20I and bag the three-match T20I series 2-1. Put in to bat first, India Women couldn't capitalise on a start provided by the openers and had to rely on Richa Ghosh to take them to a competitive total of 147/6. Annabel Sutherland was economical as she ended with figures of 2/12 in her 4 overs. Chasing it, Alyssa Healy (55) dominated the Indian bowlers upfront and provided a great start to Australia Women. Although they lost a few wickets in the middle overs, Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney (52*) combined to take Australia over the line. Alyssa Healy Scores Her 16th Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023-24.

Australia Women Clinch Seven Wicket Win Over India Women in 3rd T20I

