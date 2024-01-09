Alyssa Healy finally gets some runs under her belt as he leads Australia Women to a great start against India Women in the 3rd T20I in Navi Mumbai and also scores her 16th T20I half-century along the way. Healy was getting dismissed to Renuka Singh Thakur in the last few games but this time she successfully dominated her in the powerplay. Latest ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma Enters Top Five, Titas Sadhu Climbs Fifty Spots in Women's T20I Standings.

Alyssa Healy Scores Her 16th Half-Century in T20Is

Playing in her 150th T20I for Australia, Alyssa Healy brings up her half-century off 35 balls! Aussies 0-80 after 9 needing 68 off 66 to win #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hJsxxwZxlJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2024

