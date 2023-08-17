New Zealand fend away the threat of a UAE win in the 1st T20I as they secure a convincing win by a margin of 19 runs riding on a brilliant performance by Tim Southee. Their start with the bat was not good as they slipped to 109/6 in the 16th over and looked like going nowhere. First Tim Seifert (55) and then Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra took them to a much better total of 155/6 and as UAE came to chase, they faced the attack of Tim Southee (5/25) who bagged a five-wicket haul to power New Zealand ahead in the game. Despite coming close through Aryansh Sharma's half-century, UAE could not go over the finishing line.

New Zealand Win By 19 Runs

