West Indies will need to pull off a miracle for the second time in a row, needing 419 runs on Day 5 of the ongoing NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025, and try to level the series 1-1 against New Zealand. The NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 is being played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Day 5 starting at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs WI 2025 series, and fans can watch the NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs WI live streaming, but either a match pass or a tour pass would be needed. Devon Conway Becomes First New Zealand Batter with Double Ton, Century in Same Match, Achieves Feat During NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd Test 2025 Day 5 Live Streaming

Perfection isn’t switched on. It’s practiced. 🙌 Keep watching #NZvWI LIVE, 3:00 AM onwards on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/17GeSSwXSt — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 19, 2025

