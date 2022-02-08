Australia has announced 18 member squad for the Test series against Pakistan. The first Test match will be played on March 4, 2022, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The squad for the shorter format will be announced separately.

Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. pic.twitter.com/7RM0HwKygq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 7, 2022

