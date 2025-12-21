Pakistan display a solid performance in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 against India and win the title by securing a victory by 191 runs. The two sides, India and Pakistan clashed at the ICC Academy in Dubai for the final. India won their last encounter against Pakistan and were confident. But Pakistan turned the tide this time as they batted first and put up a daunting total of 347/8 riding on Sameer Minhas' century. Chasing it, India landed in all kinds of trouble as Ali Raza dismantled their top order. Raza ended with a four-wicket haul and India got bowled out for 156. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ali Raza Engage in Heated Exchange After Pakistan Pacer Celebrates Aggressively After Dismissing India Opener During IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Pakistan Win U-19 Asia Cup 2025

