Australia defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 on Sunday, February 9. Chasing 75 after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 231, Australia chased down the total with ease, doing so in 17.4 overs with nine wickets remaining. Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Beau Webster were the star performers for Australia with the ball in hand while one of the biggest highlights of this win was Steve Smith and Alex Carey's massive 259-run partnership with both the players hitting centuries. Steve Smith's 131 and Alex Carey's 156 helped Australia score a massive 414 in their first innings and the bowlers, led by Nathan Luon and young Matthew Kuhnemann ensured that Sri Lankan batters were kept in check. With this win, Australia have registered a 2-0 clean sweep. Beau Webster Turns Spinner! Australia's Pace-Bowling All-Rounder Bowls Off-Spin To Dismiss Ramesh Mendis During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

AUS vs SL 2nd Test 2025 Result

Australia have won the 2nd Test by 9 wickets, sealing the Warne-Murali Trophy 2-0. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/l5GHsbkzcH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 9, 2025

