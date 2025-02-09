Australia's pace-bowling all-rounder Beau` Webster showed that he has more tricks under his sleeve as he turned to off-spin and also claimed a wicket, on Day 3 of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 in Galle. Not very long ago Beau Webster made his Test debut and his pace-bowling skills were among the ones which caught the eye. With tracks in Sri Lanka assisting spinners, Beau Webster bowled off-spin and achieved success with it, with Ramesh Mendis failing to keep the ball down. Travis Head, fielding at short leg, ended up taking a good catch to complete the dismissal. Alex Carey Becomes First Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter to Score 150+ Runs in Asian Conditions, Breaks Adam Gilchrist's Record During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

Watch Beau Webster Take a Wicket With His Off-Spin Bowling:

Beau Webster takes a wicket with his offies! Travis Head with the safe hands at bat pad 🤲#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/UyYAyzey48 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 8, 2025

