Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were brilliant for Australia as the two took nine wickets between them to bowl out Pakistan for 268 runs. The hosts lost their last seven wickets for just 20 runs. Australia end Day 3 on 11/0 and with a 134-run lead with Usman Khwaja and David Warner batting on.

