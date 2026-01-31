Pakistan claimed a decisive 2-0 series lead, defeating Australia by 90 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026. Led by captain Salman Ali Agha’s brilliant 76 off 40 balls, the hosts posted 198/5, their highest-ever T20I total against Australia. In response, the Australian batting line-up crumbled against Pakistan's spinners, who made history by claiming all ten wickets to dismiss the visitors for 108. Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed shone with three wickets apiece, while Usman Tariq claimed two wickets. The PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I 2026 will be played on February 1. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed On Single-Digit Score During PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026.

Pakistan Takes Decisive 2-0 Lead

Pakistan overpower Australia in Lahore to take a decisive 2-0 lead in the T20I series 👌 📝 : https://t.co/vvL6dxn0wR pic.twitter.com/hrVmZy0jRm — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2026

