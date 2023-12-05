Pakistan would be starting their sojourn of Australia with a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI, starting on December 6. The four-day warm-up match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra and it will start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Pakistan team is set for a new era with skipper Shan Masood in charge and he will look to have a good time out in the middle, both with the bat and with his leadership skills ahead of the three-match series against Australia from December 16. Fans in Australia can however watch the match on Kayo and Foxtel. For viewers in the rest of the world, cricket.com.au can provide live streaming but it is not confirmed yet. We will update you on this. David Warner Expresses Deep Concern for Chennai Flood Victims, Urges Support and Safety Amidst Ongoing Natural Disaster.

AUS PM-XI vs Pakistan

Glittering trophy unveiled 🏆💫 Hear from the captains as they look forward to the four-day game starting at Manuka Oval tomorrow 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/1oNw7wWS94 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2023

