Ayush Doseja scripted history as he became the first batter of Delhi to notch up a double hundred on debut in the Ranji Trophy tournament. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this glorious feat during the Hyderabad vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match at the NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad, on Thursday, October 16. During the first innings, Ayush Doseja played a fantastic knock of 209 off 279 deliveries, including 25 fours and five sixes, which helped Delhi to cross the 500-run mark. He was dismissed by Hyderabad bowler CV Milind. DPL 2025: Ayush Doseja, Hrithik Shokeen and Other West Delhi Lions Stars Make Strong Case for Big Leagues.

