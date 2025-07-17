The India U19 cricket team, which is currently touring England, paid a visit to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Known as the 'Home of Cricket', the venue has been one of the oldest in the sport and has played host to several memorable cricket matches, the most recent one being the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre, who turned 18 on July 16, cut his cake at the venue and celebrated at the venue. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the other India U19 cricketers also took a tour of the Lord's Cricket Ground, visiting the famous Long Room, the Lord's Honour Boards, the Lord's balcony as well as the MCC Museum, where very recently Sachin Tendulkar unveiled a portrait of his. In a video shared by BCCI, Ayush Mhatre said that he could not wait to bat at Lord's. India U19 head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar said that this visit was 'inspiring' for the boys. Happy Birthday Ayush Mhatre! Fans Wish Star CSK Batter As India U19 Captain Turns 18.

Ayush Mhatre Celebrates Birthday at Lord's, Players Inspired After Visit to 'Home of Cricket'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

