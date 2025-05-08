Cricket is like a religion in India, and even the most religious of people are untouched by its craze. Baba Bageshwar Dham's Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who is a well-known spiritual guru in India, was seen interacting with several Indian national cricket team players while also exhibiting his skills with the ball and bat. In a clip shared by Shastri's official Instagram handle, former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, along with current Indian national team players like Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ashutosh Sharma, were seen playing cricket with Baba Bageshwar, who could be seen in his ever jovial self. Kuldeep and Shikhar have often visited Dhirendra Shastri during his public gatherings. Shikhar Dhawan Meets Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri at Mumbai Gathering.

Cricketers Play Cricket With Baba Bageshwar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Official (@iambageshwardhamsarkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)