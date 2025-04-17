Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan recently attended a spiritual gathering in Mumbai, where he met spiritual leader Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a release from Shikhar Dhawan's media team said on Wednesday.

Known for his dynamic presence on the cricket field, Dhawan showed a different side of himself, rooted in spirituality and devotion.

Also Read | Did Mitchell Starc Bowl A No-Ball in Super Over or Not? Fans Divided After Pacer's' No-Ball' in DC vs RR IPL 2025, Here's What Rule Says.

According to the release, in a now-viral Instagram post, Dhawan can be seen sharing a joyful moment with Dhirendra Shastri, playing cricket within the sacred grounds where the gathering took place. The clip captured both laughter and reverence, offering fans a rare glimpse of the cricketer's connection with faith.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIgyzqisnOQ/?img_index=1&igsh=b2t6aXQya2RzZnBp

Also Read | 'IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Will Be a Good Challenge for Us', Believes Captain Rohit Sharma.

Dhawan's visit was a spiritual retreat, aimed at seeking the blessings of Bageshwar Balaji Hanuman, the presiding deity of the dham. A believer in divine guidance and energy, Shikhar has often expressed his inclination toward spirituality, and this visit further emphasised the role faith plays in his life, both on and off the pitch, the release said.

Fans have appreciated Dhawan's open expression of his beliefs, praising him for staying grounded and connected to his spiritual roots. In an age where many look to inner peace and purpose, Shikhar Dhawan's visit stands as a reminder that strength often stems from a place of devotion, it added.

Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, 68 T20Is, and scored 10867 runs in international cricket. He has played 222 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and scored 6769 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)