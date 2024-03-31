Babar Azam has been reappointed as the white-ball captain of the Pakistan cricket team. This came after the unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Shaheen Afridi was appointed as the T20 team of Pakistan but was unable to perform well. Shaheen Shah Afridi Contemplates Stepping Down as T20I Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team.

Babar Azam Reappointed As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain

Babar Azam appointed as white-ball captain



