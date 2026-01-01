Match 18 of the Big Bash League 15 will see teams with one win each, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers, in action in BBL 2025-26. Adding more excitement will be Pakistan's premier batters, Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam, going up against each other as well. The Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 will be played on January 1 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, and will start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

