Pakistan's premier batter, Babar Azam, played a match-winning knock for the Sixers, and in the process, slammed his second-ever Big Bash League half-century during the Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 match. Azam notched up his fifty in 41 balls, which included three fours and one solitary six, and remained unbeaten on 58 off 46, guiding Sydney Sixers past the finish line to chase down 165 set by Melbourne Renegades. In five BBL 2025-26 matches, Azam has scored 129 runs, which include two fifties. Thanks to Azam's match-winning knock, the Sixers have risen to fifth in the BBL 12 points table. Chris Lynn Becomes First Batter To Score 4,000 Big Bash League Runs, Achieves Feat During Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match.

Babar Azam Scores 2nd BBL Fifty

Babar Azam brings up his second BBL half-century! 🙌 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/YZjAHXvYUR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2026

