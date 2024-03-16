While Rishabh Pant’s return to the cricket field has amazed many, the star wicketkeeper Batsman himself was confident of the same. He made great progress recovering from the horrific accident and has now started practising with the Delhi team – whom he will be leading in the upcoming IPL Season. The left-handed batter is regularly keeping in touch with the fans via social media and regularly posting his progress, workout and practice videos on Twitter or other social media accounts. In his recent post, he shared a glimpse of his practice session and wrote – ‘back to the game I love the most’. Watch the video below. Adorable! Shreyas Iyer’s Family Arrives To See Off Kolkata Knight Riders Captain at Airport Ahead of IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant Shares Video of Training

