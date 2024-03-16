Questionable for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to injury, Shreyas Iyer made a speedy recovery and even played an important role in Mumbai’s recent triumph in the Ranji trophy at Wankhede Stadium. Fresh from Ranji's win, Shreyas Iyer will represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming IPL season. Iyer is elected to lead the two-time IPL champions who already have started their preparations for season 17. While leaving Mumbai to join the IPL franchise, Fans spotted Shreyas’ parents arriving and blessing him for the tournament. The adorable moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral. IPL 202 will start on March 22, while the KKR team will kick start their campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer Spotted Dancing After Mumbai Win Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Shreyas Iyer’s Family Arrives To See Off Kolkata Knight Riders Captain at Airport

Shreyas Iyer Family arrived to drop at the Airport ✨❤️ #shreyasiyer pic.twitter.com/MW7ddyMKAn — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) March 16, 2024

