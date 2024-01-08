Record five-time champions Perth Scorchers lost their first match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season after Adelaide Strikers limited the in-form batting side to 153 runs at the Oval stadium. They will be looking to get back on a winning run again as they face yet another bottom-placed side – Sydney Thunder next. Sydney Thunder have won just one game so far in BBL 13. The sole game of the BBL 2023-24 season on January 8, 2024, will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers live on Star Sports network channels. Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. David Warner Expresses Ambition To Venture Into Coaching After Test and ODI Retirement.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers

Up for this one! 💪 We take on the Thunder tonight ⚡ LIVE 7 | Fox | kayo 📺 #MADETOUGH #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/d2neYAJQqJ — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 8, 2024

