The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally appealed against ICC's decision to rate the Indore pitch which was used in India vs Australia 3rd Test as 'poor'. According to a report from Cricbuzz, BCCI sent a mail to ICC, asking them to review the decision of the match referee Chris Broad. Australia came out on top in this match and handed India a nine-wicket defeat. ‘Ek Tera Ek Mera’, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin Recreate Famous Scene from Akshay Kumar Movie After Being Jointly Named As Player of the Series in BGT 2023 (Watch Video).

BCCI Appeals Against ICC's 'Poor' Verdict for Indore Pitch

The BCCI has formally appealed against ICC's decision of 'poor'rating for Indore pitch. (Reported by Cricbuzz). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2023

