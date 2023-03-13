India claimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 after defeating Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series. Indian spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were jointly named the Player of the Series. Following this, the duo recreated a famous scene from Akshay Kumar's movie 'Rowdy Rathore'. The video of this moment was later shared on Twitter by Rajasthan Royals. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Jointly Named Player of the Series.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin Recreate Famous Scene from Akshay Kumar Movie

When you’ve to split the Player of the Series prize money. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tz4PctT0aR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 13, 2023

