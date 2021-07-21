Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have returned to the Test squad against India. The Three Lions have announced the 17-member squad for the first two Test matches.

We will announce our Men’s squad for the first two Tests against India at 1pm! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 📲 Download our app and turn your notifications on to get the news first 👇#ENGvIND — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)