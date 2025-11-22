Australia defeated England by 8 wickets in the AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test 2025-26 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, November 22. And the AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025-26 lasted for just two days! With this, Australia have a 1-0 lead in the Ashes 2025-26. Day 2 started with Australia trailing England by 49 runs and with one wicket remaining and Brydon Carse ended the innings by dismissing Nathan Lyon. England, in their second innings, lost Zak Crawley for a duck with Mitchell Starc taking a spectacular return catch in the first over, but they had a 64-run partnership between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope. But what followed was something England would love to forget. From being 76/1 at one stage, England suffered a collapse and were left reeling at 88/6. A 50-run stand between Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson took England to 164, thereby setting Australia a 205-run target. And Travis Head made an absolute mockery of the chase, hitting 123 off just 83 balls while Marnus Labuschagne hit 51 off 49 deliveries. Mitchell Starc Catch Video: Watch Aussie Pacer Take Sensational Diving Catch Off His Own Bowling to Dismiss Zak Crawley During AUS vs ENG 1st Test in Ashes 2025-26.

Australia Beat England by 8 Wickets in 1st Test of Ashes 2025-26

