The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named announced the squad for the men's Ashes 2025-26 against Australia national cricket team on Tuesday, September 23. The England men's selection panel has named a strong 16-member squad with veteran all-rounder Ben Stokes leading the side. Harry Brook has been named as the deputy for Stokes for the Ashes Tour, replacing Ollie Pope, who was the vice-captain during the five-match Test series against the India national cricket team earlier this year. Right-arm speedster Mark Wood made his return to the Test side following his recovery from a left knee injury. Shoaib Bashir, who suffered a finger injury during the ENG vs IND Test series, was also included in the 16-member squad for the Ashes series. The Ashes 2025-26 series will be held from November 21 to January 2026.

England Squad for Ashes 2025–26 Announced

Your England Men's Ashes squad heading Down Under is here! 🦁 Click below for the full story 📝👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 23, 2025

