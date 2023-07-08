In a big blow to Afghanistan, pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh. The Afghanistan Cricket Board, named Nijat Masoud as his replacement. The pacer got ruled out following a knee injury. Afghanistan's Usman Ghani Takes Break from International Cricket After Alleging Corruption in Management.

Naveen-ul-Haq Ruled out OF T20Is vs Bangladesh

🚨 Injury Update | Naveen Ul Haq to Undergo Knee Surgery, Replaced by Nijat Masoud Afghanistan's right-arm quick, @imnaveenulhaq, has suffered a knee injury and is expected to visit a Knee Injuries specialist in the United Kingdom for minor surgery. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QfTZ0II5c9 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 8, 2023

