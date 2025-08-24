The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, August 25. Senior cricketer Rashid Khan is set to lead the Afghanistan squad, which features Mohammad Nabi. Young batter Sediqullah Atal has also been included in the Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi would be the senior pacers of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team, while the spin bowling responsibilities will be on the shoulders of Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar and the captain himself. Prior to the Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan would be competing a T20I Tri-Series against the UAE and Pakistan. Afghanistan start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Hong Kong on September 9. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced

𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓! 🚨 Here’s AfghanAtalan’s Squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, which is all set to be held from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. 🤩 Prior to the Asia Cup, AfghanAtalan will also face the hosts UAE and Pakistan in a T20I Tri-Nation Series, starting this… pic.twitter.com/5uxXUxKMma — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 24, 2025

