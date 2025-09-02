In a bid to avenge their earlier defeat in the ongoing UAE Tri-Series 2025, the Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in match four on September 2. The AFG vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 match is being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India have a TV telecast viewing option, with Eurosport as the official broadcast partner of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Fans also have an online viewing option on the FanCode app and website, where they can watch the AFG vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 match live streaming, but after purchasing a match pass. AFG vs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Afghanistan vs Pakistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

UAE Tri-Series 2025 Live Streaming

