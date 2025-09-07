The Pakistan national cricket team clinched the UAE Tri-Series 2025 after thrashing the Afghanistan national cricket team by 75 runs in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, September 7. Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz scalped a sensational hat-trick, which dismantled Afghanistan's batting attack and helped the Green Shirts to win the Tri-Series 2025. Talking about the match, Pakistan were restricted to 141/8 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman (27) and Mohammad Nawaz (25) played fighting knocks. With the ball, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan scalped three wickets. While defending 142, all-rounder Nawaz (5/19) took a five-wicket haul in his four-over spell, including a hat-trick which bundled out Afghanistan for just 66 runs. Mohammad Nawaz Hat-Trick Video: Watch Pakistan All-Rounder Scalp Three Wickets in Three Balls During PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 Final.

Pakistan Win UAE Tri-Series 2025

Mohammad Nawaz’s five-wicket haul powers Pakistan to triumph in the tri-series final against Afghanistan 🏆#PAKvAFG 📝: https://t.co/JCwyJ3aGho pic.twitter.com/IPnT0TyWiU — ICC (@ICC) September 7, 2025

