The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 gets underway with one of the most improved sides in international cricket, the Afghanistan national cricket team, taking on the Hong Kong national cricket team in the tournament opener on September 9. The AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partners for the Asia Cup 2025 in India, and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Sony Sports Network are also the digital partners for the Asia Cup 2025, and will provide a live online streaming viewing option on their SONY LIV OTT platform, for which users will need to buy a subscription. FanCode are also having live online streaming viewing options for Asia Cup 2025 on its app and website, for a match pass worth INR 25 and a tour pass worth INR 189. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘!!! 🤩 🇦🇫 vs 🇭🇰, opening game of the Asia Cup - catch the action tonight at 7 PM, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACCMensAsiaCup2025 #AFGvHKC pic.twitter.com/H16JGsWNHu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2025

