Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, witnesses Kuldeep Yadav showcase his mystery with the ball, dismissing the well-set Shai Hope with a jaffa. Hope wanted to play the forward defence, but Yadav's flighted delivery went with the angle, and did not spin as the ball went past the outside edge and crashed into the off-stump. Hope looked comfortable in the middle, scoring 36 off 57, laced with five fours, but Yadav's art with the ball got the better of the batter this time around. This was the third time in Tests that Hope had been dismissed by Yadav in six innings, scoring just 44 runs. Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach Narrowly Avoid Collision While Taking a Single During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav With A Brilliant Dismissal

Beaten all ends up! 🙌@imkuldeep18 draws first blood on Day 3 for #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳 Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/Gdi0klvyUf#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 3 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/p8gD8hPdgy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2025

