Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach narrowly avoided a collision while taking a single in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 11. This happened in the West Indies' first innings late on IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 when Tevin Imlach tucked a ball from Kuldeep Yadav on the on-side and set off for a single. He and his partner, Shai Hope, had their eyes on the ball and were not aware of the fact that they were running towards each other. Fortunately, though, both batters avoided colliding into each other, which could have turned out to be something serious and the single was completed. Sunil Gavaskar, on IND vs WI live commentary, advised batters to always 'keep left' in such scenarios. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Downplays His Run Out Dismissal Involving Captain Shubman Gill, Says ‘It Is Part of Game’.

Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach Avoid Collision While Taking a Single

mixup🤣 jaiswal be like abhi mere ko aade main liya tha pic.twitter.com/WaSkQlYktH — One-sided (@Myloveonesided) October 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)