Comilla Victorians will face Fortune Barishal in their next Bangladesh Premier League 2023 fixture. The match will start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Barishal defeated Chattogram Challengers in their previous match. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians suffered a loss against Sylhet Strikers. The important BPL 2023 match between Comilla Victorian and Sylhet Strikers will be telecasted live on Eurosport in India. You can also watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. Shakib Al Hasan Angrily Reacts To Umpiring Decision During Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match in BPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal on FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)