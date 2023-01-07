During a Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers, Shakib Al Hasan got involved in another umpiring controversy. This time he reacted angrily after the square leg umpire refused to call a slower bouncer bowled by the bowler wide, despite repeated protests from the batter Shakib. Shakib was spotted storming towards the umpire and getting engaged in a heated argument with him for a fair amount of time before he took strike for the next delivery. IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's Hundred Helps India Post Massive Total in Series Decider Against Sri Lanka.

Shakib Al Hasan Angrily Reacts To Umpiring Decision

I'd get chills if I were the umpire officiating matches where Shakib is playing 🥹🥶🥵#BPL2023 #ShakibAlHasanpic.twitter.com/2ddP4g8Fix — Manoj Soni (@imanojsoni) January 7, 2023

