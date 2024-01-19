The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is all set to commence with the opening fixture between Durdanto Dhaka and Comilla Victorians. The Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2024 match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and has a scheduled start time of 2:00 Pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the BPL 2024 doesn't have an official broadcaster in India and the matches of the BPL season 10 will not be telecasted on TV in India. TSports and GTV will telecast the BPL 2024 on TV in Bangladesh. Although the live streaming of the BPL 2024 will be available for the fans in India on FanCode app and website with a pass. PCB Issues NOC to Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Others Returning From Injury Layoffs For Participation in BPL and ILT20 2024.

Durdanto Dhaka and Comilla Victorians BPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It begins today! Dhaka Dominators face defending champions Comilla Victorians in the #BPL24 opener! Only one place to watch it 👉 FanCode 😎 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/3SVkk2Q6pJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 19, 2024

