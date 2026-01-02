AIMIM’s national spokesperson, Waris Pathan, condemned the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and called for strict government action against the perpetrators. He criticised all forms of violence and drew attention to similar issues faced by Muslim minorities in India, including mob lynchings over false accusations related to cows. Pathan questioned the selective outrage and asked why such acts often go uncondemned. He also criticised the Yogi government’s handling of these cases. Additionally, he opposed India–Pakistan cricket matches, citing Pakistan’s history of terrorism and the Pulwama attack. He argued that national pride should not be compromised for financial gain. 'Ban Bangladeshi Player': Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan Urges Shah Rukh Khan to Remove Bangladeshi Player from KKR Squad (Watch Video).

AIMIM's Waris Pathan Condems Atrocities Against Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh

#WATCH | Mumbai: On KKR selecting a Bangladeshi player in the IPL auction, AIMIM's national spokesperson Waris Pathan says, "I condemn the atrocities being committed against the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh... Violence should not be done... Even in India, atrocities are… pic.twitter.com/qFhHzhbto9 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

