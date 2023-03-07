Grace Harris played an outstanding knock against GG-W in the 3rd match of the WPL 2023. Her 26-ball 59 helped UPW-W chase down what seemed an impossible total to chase. After the match Grace admitted her cravings about burgers although she wasn't sure if she wanted to have one to celebrate, where she will find it in India. Commentator Harsha Bhogle makes the job easy for Grace as he presents her with a burger and surprised her. Grace was rejoiced after receiving the gift.

Harsha Bhogle Presents Grace Harris A Burger

Harsha Bhogle surprised Grace Harris with a burger after Harris mentioned her craving for the burger in the press conference after the last match. pic.twitter.com/IVnVr4FxNc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 7, 2023

