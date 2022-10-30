The internet got flooded with 'Bye Bye Pakistan' funny memes and videos after India's defeat to South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30. This result in Group 2 makes it incredibly difficult for Pakistan to make it through to the semifinals of the competition as they find themselves in the fifth spot on the points table. Pakistan are not mathematically out of the equation though and would need some other results to go their way, which is very difficult. Take a look at the funny memes and videos shared by netizens after the India vs South Africa match ended.

'Bye Bye Pakistan'

A Compilation of Virat Kohli's Hilarious Dance Moves!

Kohli 'Dropping' Pakistan:

The Viral Hardik-Virat Dance!

'Acting'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)