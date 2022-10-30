The internet got flooded with 'Bye Bye Pakistan' funny memes and videos after India's defeat to South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30. This result in Group 2 makes it incredibly difficult for Pakistan to make it through to the semifinals of the competition as they find themselves in the fifth spot on the points table. Pakistan are not mathematically out of the equation though and would need some other results to go their way, which is very difficult. Take a look at the funny memes and videos shared by netizens after the India vs South Africa match ended.

'Bye Bye Pakistan'

Bye bye pakistan from t20 world cup pic.twitter.com/BfqrIsjmMW — anujkumar (@anujkum03824904) October 30, 2022

A Compilation of Virat Kohli's Hilarious Dance Moves!

Just got to know pakistan has successfully qualified for Karachi airport. Bye Bye pakistani 😂😭pic.twitter.com/WZwjJVDBBw — SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) October 30, 2022

Kohli 'Dropping' Pakistan:

Kohli really wants Pakistan out of this WC 😂 Bye Bye, Pakistan 👋#T20WorldCup #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/mQGPZ3lHaV — 𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐉 𝐉𝐇𝐀 - ষুবজ (@Jhaa_Saab) October 30, 2022

The Viral Hardik-Virat Dance!

Me after knowing that pakistan knocked out of this World Cup Bye bye pakistan 🤣pic.twitter.com/Jc6hpGjvzd — kc (@Kohliception) October 30, 2022

'Acting'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)