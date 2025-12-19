India vs South Africa fifth T20I 2025 has been an encounter when match and broadcast officials got hit by the ball. After Umpire Rohan Pandit, it was the turn of a cameraman who was shooting the footage of Team India dugout. A Hardik Pandya shot went over the boundary line and hit the cameraman on his arm. The incident surprised Team India cricketers and coach Gautam Gambhir in the dug out and Gambhir looked concerned. He immediately sent a support staff to check on the cameraman. Fans loved his gesture and the video went viral on social media. Hardik Pandya Blows Flying-Kisses to Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Scoring 16-Ball Half-Century During IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Cameraman Gets Hit By Ball Near Team India Dugout

Gautam Gambhir Checks On Cameraman

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