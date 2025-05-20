Years ago, a meme song became popular on social media associated to MS Dhoni. Falguni Pathak's 'Bole Jo Koyal' was the song which went viral among fans and they used to make memes on MS Dhoni. Dhoni has also shot an advertisement where he was spotted singing the song. This time, the Arun Jaitley Stadium DJ plays the 'Bole Jo Koyal' song as MS Dhoni was batting during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match, the cameraman also focused on the star wicketkeeper-batter and the video went viral on social media. MS Dhoni Sings 'Bole jo Koyal' Song in This Latest Ad for Electric Cycle, Video Goes Viral.

Cameraman Focuses On MS Dhoni As Arun Jaitley Stadium DJ Plays 'Bole Jo Koyal'

DJ is playing "bole jo koyal" when Dhoni is batting 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p5ncH0YUn6 — A D I T Y A (@One1Last2Dance3) May 20, 2025

