Former India captain MS Dhoni welcomed the new year 2026 with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva in Phuket, Thailand, away from his home in Ranchi. Sakshi took to Instagram and posted a picture with husband Dhoni and daughter Ziva, with a caption 'Happy New Year To All !!!', where the couple could be seen donning a yellow party hat. The couple was last seen in Mumbai, where Dhoni and Sakshi attended Bollywood star Salman Khan's birthday bash at the actor's Panvel farmhouse. Dhoni, 44, is gearing up to play in the upcoming IPL 2026 with Chennai Super Kings. ‘Light of My Life’, Virat Kohli Rings In New Year 2026 With an Adorable Post for Wife Anushka Sharma.

MS Dhoni Celebrates New Year 2026 With Wife and Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sakshi Dhoni). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)