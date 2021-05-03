Fans Want Cancelletation on IPL!!
After players coming positive !
Cancel IPL pic.twitter.com/JlO4nnnMYz
— Neelkant_Agr (@neelkantmani) May 3, 2021
Players Risking Lives?
Why are risking players lives? Are monies so important that players are being forced to play to meet up TV rights commitments? Refund sponsors monies if need be than risking players lives & teams are not being sent into isolation after players have tested positive? "Cancel IPL"
— ಆರ್ಯನ್ (@aryann_in) May 3, 2021
Fans Worrying!!
It seems like #BCCI is going to cancel ipl
How our days will pass ? 😢
— Sumeet Deshapnde (@Deshpandesumeet) May 3, 2021
Need For IPL To Be Cancelled?
We cannot let this happen, the BCCI official is not medical expert. They need to cancel IPL right now or else someone will force it to cancel. Players safety is more important than #IPL2021
— Dinesh G (@ambitious80) May 3, 2021
Memes In Action!!
Ipl Sponcer to BCCI after this cancel IPL trend pic.twitter.com/7yuAxL2zU0
— SURYA (@Suryasaharan) May 3, 2021
SRH & RCB Fans!!
'Cancel IPL' trending on Twitter
RCB Fans SRH Fans #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Rz0qhohER3
— Prash 🤘 (@iam_prash04) May 3, 2021
Fans Reaction!!
Cancel Ipl is trending.
Le me - pic.twitter.com/dMzmOgGwvL
Dig At BCCI?
Cancel ipl immediately... 😡#BCCI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/qahxlsfrZT
— funrreal (@funrreal) May 3, 2021
— Indian Nobita (@mauryajispeaks) May 3, 2021
