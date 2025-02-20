Fans felt that Glenn Phillips' catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan is already the 'catch of the tournament' in the ICC Champions Trophy! Glenn Phillips stunned one and all as he grabbed a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan during the PAK vs NZ match in Karachi on February 19. The New Zealand national cricket team star already is known for his superb fielding and he showcased it once again as he pulled off an absolute blinder of a catch to end Mohammad Rizwan's innings. The Pakistan national cricket team captain had cut that delivery bowled by Will O'Rourke hard with a lot of force and Glenn Phillips jumped to his left and plucked the catch and managed to hold onto it even as he fell. Fans shared their reactions to the catch. PAK vs NZ Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan National Cricket Team Loses to New Zealand in First Match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

'Catch of the Tournament'

A Sensational Effort Indeed!

WHAT A CATCH, GLENN PHILLIPS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i7dP39ucNz — Aashutosh Goswami (@imAashutoshh) February 19, 2025

'Catch of the Tournament Already?'

Just the first match... but already catch of the tournament? Glenn Phillips deserves a Hall of Fame entry for this one alone.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/2cECgTAPkC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 19, 2025

'Take a Bow'

That's catch of the tournament already wow!! Take a bow Glenn Phillips 👏 — mtc (@mtc_79) February 19, 2025

'Best in the World'

Just in awe of that Glenn Phillips catch! The best in the world rn!#PAKvNZ — husain (@sanezari) February 19, 2025

'Out of This World'

THAT IS OUT OF THIS WORLD 😲 Glenn Phillips with an absolute Stunner to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/9av4IThlag — Sports Production (@SSpotlight71) February 19, 2025

