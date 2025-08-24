The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara as he retired from all forms of cricket. The right-hander, one of India's stalwarts in Test cricket, took to social media on Sunday, August 24, to make the announcement with an emotional note. Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut in 2010 against Australia and, coincidentally, went on to play what turned out to be his last Test match against Australia in 2023. He played a total of 103 Test matches, where he scored 7,195 runs with 19 centuries. "One of the grittiest and finest to have ever represented #TeamIndia in Test cricket! Chesteshwar Pujara - Congratulations on a wonderful Test career & best wishes for the road ahead!" BCCI's post read. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer Pay Tribute to Team India Test Stalwart As He Announces Retirement (See Posts).

BCCI Congratulates Cheteshwar Pujara on His Retirement

1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ Tests 7️⃣1️⃣9️⃣5️⃣ Runs 1️⃣6️⃣2️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ Balls Faced 1️⃣9️⃣ Hundreds 3️⃣5️⃣ Half-centuries One of the grittiest and finest to have ever represented #TeamIndia in Test cricket! 🙌 🙌 Chesteshwar Pujara - Congratulations on a wonderful Test career & best wishes for the road ahead! 👍 👍… pic.twitter.com/pYurWTNYWL — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2025

