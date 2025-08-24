Following the retirement of the India national cricket team Test side stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara, many former cricketers have shared their wishes. The former legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has congratulated him for his outstanding career, and has referred to Pujara as someone who "put his mind, body and soul for the country". The iconic spinner Anil Kumble has termed him as "a great ambassador" of cricket, and hopes he shines in "second innings". Wasim Jaffer has said that he is the "First of his name, last of his kind". Cheteshwar Pujara has been a legend in red-ball cricket, playing 103 matches in the format, scoring 7195 runs, and hitting 19 centuries and 35 fifties. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Pays Tribute to India’s Test Stalwart, Says ‘He Stood Tall When the Storm Raged, He Fought When Hope Was Fading’ (See Post).

Yuvraj Singh Congratulates Cheteshwar Pujara

Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side! @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/gbpscDGFZd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 24, 2025

Anil Kumble Congratulates Cheteshwar Pujara

Congratulations on a fantastic career!You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game @cheteshwar1 We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field. You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine… — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 24, 2025

Wasim Jaffer Congratulates Cheteshwar Pujara

First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career @cheteshwar1 🙌🏻 You should be mighty proud of what you achieved donning the India cap. Congratulations and all the best for what's to come 🤗 pic.twitter.com/JURHSo3QIG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 24, 2025

