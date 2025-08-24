Aged 37 years old, Cheteshwar Pujara has formally announced his retirement from international cricket. The former India national cricket team top-order batter has been a legend in red-ball cricket, having scored 7195 runs in his Test career, playing 103 Tests. Cheteshwar Pujara has 19 centuries and 35 fifties in international cricket, all from Tests. In an era where many have been lured by the glitz and glamour of the ODIs and T20Is, Cheteshwar Pujara stood rock solid with Team India in the longest format, trying to fit in the shoes of former greats. As Pujara retires, fans have shared their emotional reactions on X. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: India Test Stalwart Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket (See Post).

'Wall Who Stood Tall for India'

Thank you Cheteshwar Pujara the Wall who stood tall for India when it mattered the most. Your grit, patience & fighting spirit will forever inspire. Wishing you the best for your next chapter. 🫡❤️ #Pujara #CheteshwarPujara #retirement https://t.co/47E0UKCQHd pic.twitter.com/yZEF1ddDxg — edwin_91003 (@Edwin_91003) August 24, 2025

'ICONIC TEST CRICKET ERA IS NOW ENDING'

- Virat Kohli retired from Tests. - Rohit Sharma retired from Tests. - Ravi Ashwin retired from Tests. - Now Cheteshwar Pujara retired from Tests. OUR ICONIC TEST CRICKET ERA IS NOW ENDING..!!!!! 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/bU6wHrgIop — 👿 MARCO 😈 (@Supremesir10) August 24, 2025

'Border-Gavaskar Trophy Legend'

🔥 The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Legend – Cheteshwar Pujara! 🔥 •419 runs in 2013 BGT •201 runs in 2014 BGT •405 runs in 2017 BGT •521 runs in 2018 BGT •271 runs in 2020 BGT A true wall, a modern-day master, and the backbone of India’s success Down Under. THE HERO OF INDIAN… pic.twitter.com/ynVN6YPx5W — Choudhary kapil (@choudhary_119) August 24, 2025

'The Wall of Grit'

Respect for the wall of grit. 🧱🇮🇳 Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall when India needed him most. No glamour, just pure determination. A true Test legend. 🙌 @cheteshwar1 #CheteshwarPujara pic.twitter.com/v8r2vvnRsU — Hetansh (@HetanshP09) August 24, 2025

Those Stats!

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗲𝘀𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗷𝗮𝗿𝗮 has Announced his Retirement from Intl Cricket! - 7246 runs || 19 100s || 35 50s - 6 M.O.M Awards || 2 M.O.S Awards - 2006 U19WC Player of the Series - 2013 ICC Emerging Player of the Year - 2018/19 Player of the Series in BGT - Only Indian to… pic.twitter.com/mzgImGddw2 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) August 24, 2025

'True Warrior of Indian Test Cricket'

A true warrior of Indian Test cricket bids goodbye 🏏💙 Thank you @cheteshwar1 for teaching us patience, resilience & the art of fighting for every run. Your grit at the crease will always be remembered.#Legend #Pujara #ThankYouPujara pic.twitter.com/0z9C6CCsy7 — Praveen Pal (@Praveen_pal3) August 24, 2025

'Test Master of This Era'

You are Watching Test Master of this era. Treat to watch Cheteshwar Pujara 🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳❤️#चेतेश्वरपुजारा #CheteshwarPujara pic.twitter.com/XNdds87YlY — Amit Prajapati (@amit21prajapati) August 24, 2025

