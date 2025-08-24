Aged 37 years old, Cheteshwar Pujara has formally announced his retirement from international cricket. The former India national cricket team top-order batter has been a legend in red-ball cricket, having scored 7195 runs in his Test career, playing 103 Tests. Cheteshwar Pujara has 19 centuries and 35 fifties in international cricket, all from Tests. In an era where many have been lured by the glitz and glamour of the ODIs and T20Is, Cheteshwar Pujara stood rock solid with Team India in the longest format, trying to fit in the shoes of former greats. As Pujara retires, fans have shared their emotional reactions on X. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: India Test Stalwart Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket (See Post).

