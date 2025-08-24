Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old penned an emotional note on social media, expressing gratitude as he announced his retirement. "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," he wrote in his retirement message on social media. He also thanked his parents, wife Puja and daughter Aditi for their support. Cheteshwar Pujara, who made his debut in 2010, thus ends his career having played 103 Tests ,scoring 7,195 runs and a stellar First Class career, where he amassed 21,301 runs in 278 matches. Sunil Gavaskar Statue Unveiled As Mumbai Cricket Association Inaugurates MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

Cheteshwar Pujara Announces Retirement from Indian Cricket

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of… pic.twitter.com/p8yOd5tFyT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2025

