England national cricket team all-rounder Chris Woakes announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, September 29. The 36-year-old represented England in 217 matches acoss formats after making his debut back in 2013. Woakes was part of England's two ICC white-ball titles triumphs in the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup. In 62 Test matches, the veteran scalped 192 wickets with five five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, Woakes picked up 173 scalps in 122 matches along with three five-wicket hauls. The all-rounder bagged 31 wickets in 33 T20I matches. With the bat, Woakes amassed 2034 runs in Test cricket, along with one century and seven half-centuries. He finished with 1524 runs in ODIs and 147 in T20Is. He played his last international match during the Oval Test against the India national cricket team earlier this year. Crowd Gives Standing Ovation As Injured Chris Woakes Comes Out to Bat With Dislocated Shoulder During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at Oval (Watch Video).

Chris Woakes Retires from International Cricket

Pleasure has been all mine. No regrets 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/kzUKsnNehy — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) September 29, 2025

Thank You, Woaksey

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Games: 2️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ ☝️ Wickets: 3️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ 🏏 Runs: 3️⃣7️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ 🏅 Ashes Player of the Series 🏆 2019 & 2022 World Cup winner After fifteen years of dedication to the badge, we wish you all the best in your international retirement, Wizz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1kSw9qEODU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 29, 2025

